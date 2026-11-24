Mumbai: Wholsum Foods, which operates Slurrp Farm and Millé, is exploring a majority stake sale that will likely value the health snacking startup at ₹1,800-2,000 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.
The company has engaged JP Morgan as an adviser to find buyers for the asset, one of the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
A second person added that the company has approached several large strategic players, including global and domestic companies such as Nestle and ITC. “Even European buyers looking to enter the Indian market may be tapped as a part of the process,” the third person said.