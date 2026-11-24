Mumbai: Wholsum Foods, which operates Slurrp Farm and Millé, is exploring a majority stake sale that will likely value the health snacking startup at ₹1,800-2,000 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.
Mumbai: Wholsum Foods, which operates Slurrp Farm and Millé, is exploring a majority stake sale that will likely value the health snacking startup at ₹1,800-2,000 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.
The company has engaged JP Morgan as an adviser to find buyers for the asset, one of the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
The company has engaged JP Morgan as an adviser to find buyers for the asset, one of the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
A second person added that the company has approached several large strategic players, including global and domestic companies such as Nestle and ITC. “Even European buyers looking to enter the Indian market may be tapped as a part of the process,” the third person said.
“We can confirm that we are exploring a fundraise, though the process is still at a nascent stage,” a spokesperson for Wholsum Foods told Mint in an emailed statement. “As with any company at our stage of growth, a fundraise may also give some of our early investors an opportunity to realize returns on their investment.”
“This is a natural part of the investment lifecycle. Any specifics around valuation or transaction structure would be speculative at this stage. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on an ongoing fundraising process,” the company added.
JP Morgan declined to comment, while ITC and Nestle did not respond to Mint’s emails at the time of publishing.
Founded in 2016 by Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik along with Umang Bhattacharyya, the Gurugram-headquartered company focuses on nutrient-dense and super-grain products. Known for its wide range of healthy offerings for kids, Slurrp Farm’s product category includes sprouted cereals, millet pancakes and dosa, sweeteners, crunchers, multigrain cookies, millet noodles and pasta, and other breakfast cereals.
Wholsum also operates Millé, a functional-food brand that makes high-protein, high-fibre everyday food alternatives for adults using millets, lentils and legumes.
In February, the parent entity raised ₹30 crore in an extended Series C funding round from Scarlet Ventures at a post-money valuation of ₹810 crore to fund its expansion plans.
The company also counts Fireside Ventures, Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), Raed Capital, Alkemi Ventures, Sharrp Ventures and Anushka Sharma as its investors, as per online reports.
India’s snacking sector has seen an uptick in dealmaking activity on the back of an increased focus on scaling regional distribution, entering high-growth categories like clean-label and direct-to-consumer snacks, and rising domestic demand.
Earlier this year, General Atlantic acquired a stake in Balaji Wafers while Temasek alongside IHC, Alpha Wave Global and L Catterton bought a minority stake in Haldiram’s that valued the company at about $10 billion. L Catterton is also an investor in healthy snacking brand Farmley.
Other notable transactions include Tata Consumer Products’ acquisition of Soulfull and ITC’s purchase of Yoga Bar. The Whole Truth raised about $51 million in a mix of primary and secondary capital led by Sofina, Sauce.vc, among others earlier this year while Fireside Ventures invested ₹100 crore in Troovy.
India’s food services industry, valued at $90 billion, could grow to $150 billion by 2030, Redseer noted in a September report. A major reason for this growth is the faster expansion of organized food service companies. While organized players are growing at a 17-18% compounded annual growth rate, the unorganized segment is growing much more slowly at 3-4%, the consultancy firm said.
In fiscal year 2025 (FY25), Wholsum Foods reported an operating revenue of ₹95.6 crore, up from ₹72.5 crore a year earlier. Its losses widened to ₹32.7 crore from ₹25.3 crore in FY24, according to filings with the corporate affairs ministry sourced by Tofler.