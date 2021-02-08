Why Clubhouse is being hailed as the  next  big  thing

It’s an audio-only social media app. Unlike other platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, interactions on Clubhouse don’t use text, images or videos. Instead, the platform allows users to create rooms and “clubs" and start interacting. While Facebook etc. depend on your network of friends and acquaintances, Clubhouse is more like TikTok and tries to understand the user’s interests. It wants users to create communities around topics that interest them and talk to others about the same. Each room is divided into speakers and listeners and has moderators who are expected to keep things in check.