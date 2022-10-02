Why delivery apps are bent upon innovating

“With new users not growing as rapidly as expected, players are looking to unlock greater market share from existing users, prompting these rapid innovations," Abhishek Gupta, engagement manager at RedSeer Consulting, said. With mounting pressure to turn profitable, the sector might even expand into other categories in the future. That day may not be far when robots and drones deliver paracetamol and cosmetics in under 30 minutes. “Investments in high-end inventory and supply chain management technologies along with strategic dark store locations could be key (for more innovations)," Harsha Razdan, partner at KPMG India, said. “Companies will also need to leverage economies of scale and invest in the right customer acquisition and retention strategies, and devise systems to ensure efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the long term."