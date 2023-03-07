Why Gender Lens Investing may not be the only panacea we think it is1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:49 PM IST
A key challenge is the hesitation among LPs (Limited Partners) to allocate capital to GLI funds or to ask their portfolio fund managers to adopt a GLI approach.
Gender Lens Investing (GLI), an oft heard term in the DFI (Development Finance Institution) circles, is the advocated way forward for the PEVC (private equity venture capital) industry to address the issue of poor gender diversity. The gender smart investing website notes that GLI “has grown to an increasingly integrated part of mainstream ESG strategies".
