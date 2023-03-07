Why Gender Lens Investing may not be the only panacea we think it is

It is possible that prescriptive approaches like GLI are more exclusionary than inclusive. Let’s think about this: we want the PEVC industry to become gender balanced and we believe that GLI is the way forward. Does that mean businesses not run by women should not be funded? We would rule out a significant chunk of our economy in that case. Are we saying that LPs should no longer support non-GLI funds or funds with only male partners? Well, in this case we would rule out a significant chunk of the PEVC industry. I don’t think so and neither does the investing world, something that is clearly indicated by the fundraising data for non-GLI (or mainstream) and GLI funds.