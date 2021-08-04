Why India’s unicorns are donning the VC cap

Kamath and Zerodha are part of a growing trend in India’s startup landscape. For a while now, successful Indian entrepreneurs have been investing in startups, but mostly in an individual capacity as an angel investor—tapping into both their financial and entrepreneurial capital. From Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan in the 1990s to Sachin Bansal of Flipkart more recently, several entrepreneurs have invested in dozens of startups. Many have in fact set up family offices to invest and bring in some strategic thrust to their angel investing. But increasingly, more and more successful Indian tech startups—many of them unicorns such as Kamath’s Zerodha—are setting up a fund to invest as an organization. There is Flipkart Ventures that crystallizes Flipkart’s decade-long journey as an investor. The $100-million investment arm, set up in 2019, invests in early-stage startups. And then there is Dream Sports, parent of Dream11, which is setting up an investment fund that will finance and scale multiple sports-tech businesses. Earlier this year, Lenskart set up a $20 million Lenskart Vision Fund to invest in startups aligned with its business. Paytm has also set up the One97 Mobility Fund to provide early capital to mobile first businesses. And the list keeps growing.