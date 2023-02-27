Why Indian cos are wary of deploying ChatGPT-based bots
Experts feel that the AI is still in early stages of development, and the fact that it can still generate incoherent and insensitive answers is a drawback.
NEW DELHI : On 22 February, Jio Platforms-owned conversational artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Haptik, announced that it will integrate the underlying language model behind ChatGPT, the natural language text-generating AI tool made by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, into its services. It, however, is not the only one. Ever since the launch of the tool for public usage and deployment last November, multiple platforms that build chatbots have begun integrating its underlying algorithm into their own products, including unicorn Gupshup.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×