Why Indian start-ups must invest towards creating a post-purchase experience

Why Indian start-ups must invest towards creating a post-purchase experience2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Post-purchase customer experience refers to the way a company or brand interacts with its customers after they have made a purchase
In today's highly competitive market, a seamless customer experience gives brands an opportunity to establish brand loyalty. Startups can enhance brand perception by focusing on customer-driven strategies. While product quality matters, a great post-purchase experience can be a game changer.
Post-purchase customer experience refers to the way a company or brand interacts with its customers after they have made a purchase. Keeping customers happy post the purchase is indispensable to retaining them and reinforcing future purchases.
Ankur Aggarwal, Co-founder and Managing Director, LaunchMyCareer
" It is crucial to develop healthy customer relations by providing them with consistent experiences. As markets become increasingly consumer-driven, startups should invest time and resources in delivering a stronger post-purchase experience. A personalized experience at each touchpoint of the consumer journey goes a long way in strengthening customer relations."
Delphine Varghese, Co-founder at Ad-County Media
“Research suggests that after one negative experience, 50% of customers will switch to a competitor. In the face of multiple negative experiences, that percentage snowballs to 80%. A seamless and positive customer experience is closely tied to brand loyalty and gives companies a competitive advantage. The likelihood of an existing customer buying your product is 14X higher than a new one. Additionally, one positive experience from a brand would boost its word-of-mouth marketing probability by 70%. Also, a 5% increase in customer retention leads to a 25-90% spike in profits."
Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet
"Creating a post-purchase experience indicates if the overall service has met customers needs and expectations or not, which also determines whether customers will return or recommend the brand in the future or not.
Word of mouth returning of customers is very important for the brand, and investing in the post-purchase activity helps boost engagement, build loyalty & trust and ensure optimal consumer behaviour. Improving the post-purchase experience can therefore be a great customer retention exercise."
Sahaj Chopra, Director & Co-Founder Fat Tiger
“Indian start-ups are the bloodline of the current economic situation. With the way things worked out in the past years, with covid and lockdown in picture, customers have become more receptive to the experience drawn from different services. With startups catering to almost all problems and loopholes that exist between the market, they must invest towards creating a post-purchase experience. Post-purchase experience development helps in creating a strong customer base and in return will help earn businesses earn the loyalty of their customers. Investment in this domain will help portray a dedicated picture of the startup and will help them survive in the rigorous market."
