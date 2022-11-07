Why Indian start-ups must invest towards creating a post-purchase experience

“Indian start-ups are the bloodline of the current economic situation. With the way things worked out in the past years, with covid and lockdown in picture, customers have become more receptive to the experience drawn from different services. With startups catering to almost all problems and loopholes that exist between the market, they must invest towards creating a post-purchase experience. Post-purchase experience development helps in creating a strong customer base and in return will help earn businesses earn the loyalty of their customers. Investment in this domain will help portray a dedicated picture of the startup and will help them survive in the rigorous market."