Why Indian startups are establishing a base in Singapore

In recent years, Singapore has emerged as the "Silicon Valley of Asia". It has a flourishing startup ecosystem where many venture capital firms are based. Other factors which have worked to create this are the ready availability of government funding, favourable tax schemes for startups, and abundant people with the requisite skills that tech firms need. If a startup cannot find the talent it needs, it is not difficult to obtain government support to import them. There are also many similar firms which encourage collaboration and knowledge sharing.