Why Indian startups love open source
- Young companies are among its biggest users as it is largely free and helps them get up and running quickly
- Open source software is mostly free, helps startup founders and governments avoid the huge upfront costs associated with buying or licensing proprietary software and maintaining it
For the last three years, Zerodha, India’s largest stock broking platform, has been working to develop a homegrown order management system (OMS). An OMS is a digital platform used to register, handle and track every trade in the securities market. Zerodha currently uses an OMS called Nest from Refinitiv—a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange. “An OMS is an extremely complex system, which is why the majority of the industry, including Zerodha, uses established third-party vendors," explains Kailash Nadh, co-founder of Zerodha Tech, and the company’s chief technology officer (CTO).
