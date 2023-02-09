Why Indian startups love open source

Open source software also helped Flipkart become agile and ramp up its “speed of execution", says Utkarsh B, chief architect of Flipkart. He should know. Utkarsh joined the online ecommerce company in 2010, “at a time when Flipkart was just about books but was planning to go really big and become the face of ecommerce in India". To that end, while building the tech at Flipkart, Utkarsh knew it had to be “very cost effective, which is probably why a lot of the things that we started developing were homegrown—even the supply chain". To do that, the company had to rely on open source software.