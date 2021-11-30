Why meat delivery is a stiff battle zone

One reason why FreshToHome has grown swiftly in size is because of its use of tech—specifically, one patented technology called the ‘Commodities exchange’. It is an electronic options platform for fishermen, who can use it to sell their catch to FreshToHome directly, cutting out the middlemen. “The fishermen can scroll through a bunch of pictures because they are not very literate and whatever fish has come in, they will put in the price—this fish is available for X price," explained Kadavil. “Because of our ability to cut the middlemen, we are able to give them a 20% higher price. And we do the end-to-end transport—trucks, cold chains, large factories that can cut, clean, pack and then deliver the product to the end consumer—all the while maintaining a 0–4-degree temperature range."

