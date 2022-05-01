Why startups end up in the governance soup

With founder commitment, even elementary checks and balances can be made to work. In contrast, if the founders are not deeply committed to running companies ethically, even the most sophisticated mechanisms or checks and balances don’t seem to work. We have seen this at so many start-ups as well as public companies. Enron and Satyam had some of the most illustrious professionals on their boards and board committees. Both imploded spectacularly. And cases like these are not rare. The reality is that even when independent directors are appointed, most founders tend to nominate people like themselves. One would be shocked to see how much muck can accumulate under the noses of some of the smartest board members before it is discovered. This is not to say that having the right mechanisms isn’t important. It becomes even more important.