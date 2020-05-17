Why the best time to build a new startup is during a recession

This time, Nadhani is a mature entrepreneur who knows from experience how to respond to customer needs in a downturn. One of these is deciding when to be flexible and when to stand firm. For example, customers tend to ask for a discount or a moratorium on the current year’s payment. “It’s good to help the customer with billing relief if you know they’re really in trouble," says Nadhani. “But if you think the procurement team of the customer is just asking for relief to score a brownie point, and the customer is doing well enough in this market, you should say ‘no’."