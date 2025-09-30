Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ star started a secure document-sharing company

Why does the issue of digital preparedness hit so close to home?

We live in a world where families live very, very far apart from each other. My parents live in India, while I live in Los Angeles and London, and I travel a lot. Every time I needed to book tickets for my parents or needed some information from them, whether it was a picture of a passport or a license or any paperwork that we were filling out as a family, it was difficult. I was literally on a plane once, and I said to myself, “Why do we not have a place where we can safely store all of these sensitive familial documents?" So, we built one.