Serving notice period can be challenging for many employees for obvious reasons, but one startup is taking a different approach than the industry peers. At a time when the notice period in many companies can stretch up to three months, Chief Executive of blockchain-based HR startup Springworks, Kartik Mandaville, has tried to change that by announcing to reduce the notice period to just two weeks in his company.

In a statement on December 23, Kartik Mandaville said effective immediately, Springworks will reduce the notice period to two weeks. Explaining the rationale behind his decision, Kartik said he believes the current one month notice period is "long", and it is an "arbitrary amount of time" for knowledge transition.

"If we work truly async, then this is never a problem," he said.

Addressing his employees after a resignation at his startup, Kartik said: "I understand there are abundance of opportunities and some of you would like to try them out for a variety of reasons."

He said while he was "sad" to hear about the resignation, at the same time, he was happy for the employee's growth. "...so we don't want to make it harder for you to leave if that is what you have decided to do," he said.

Reacting to his statement, Abhash Kumar, who's the VP-marketing at Springworks, said he was taken aback by Kartik's approach towards "employee well-being".

"Even after working with Kartik for 45+ months now, I'm frequently taken aback by his approach to leadership. An insane focus on employee well-being is priority #1 in every.single.thing we do at Springworks. Here's another example of an employee-first decision," he said.

Adding humour to the issue, he said: "There should be a special place in hell for the management team at companies that have a 3-month notice period."

Springworks is an HR startup that works on blockchain to bring together technology, intelligence and human emotion. Apart from being the CEO of Springworks, Kartik also serves as the Senior Technical Advisor at Science-Inc and Acting CTO at Plowz & Mowz and Burst.

