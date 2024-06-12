Wild weather is roiling electricity prices. This startup is looking to help.

Meanwhile, extreme weather events—which scientists expect to grow more frequent with climate change—are also roiling energy markets. A freak winter storm that left millions of Texas residents without electricity in February 2021 cost power companies more than $10 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. On the evening of May 8, wholesale electricity prices in the Dallas area skyrocketed to just under $5,000 per megawatt-hour from about $142 in two hours amid a heat wave and power-plant outages, according to data provider GridStatus.io.