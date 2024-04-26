Will funding hibernation end for Indian startups? Investors see inflow rebound in 2024
Startups funding in India witnessed a significant decline of 40 per cent in 2024 from January to March as compared to the same quarter last year. Indian startups raised $2 billion funds in the January-March quarter, while the figure was $3.3 billion in the year-ago quarter, according to data sourced from market research firm Tracxn.