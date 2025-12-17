BENGALURU: Digital experience optimization startup Wingify is increasingly turning to acquisitions to drive its next phase of growth. The move, aimed at chasing enterprise customers, signals a strategic shift following private equity firm Everstone Capital's majority investment earlier this year.
Wingify turns to acquisitions to fuel growth after Everstone deal
SummaryWith organic growth stabilizing, the SaaS firm is looking at mergers and acquisitions to push deeper into enterprise customers and new markets.
