Wingify’s Paras Chopra eyes India's new tech subsidy to bootstrap his new AI venture
SummaryAfter selling an 80% stake in Wingify for $200 million, founder Paras Chopra is looking to build a foundational AI model. But for that, he is hoping to gain access to a new government subsidy program that goes live this week.
Wingify founder Paras Chopra has set his sights on getting access to subsidised graphic processing units (GPUs) from the government to help with his next big idea, a foundational artificial intelligence model.
