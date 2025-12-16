Wingreens Farms plans ₹200 crore fundraise as turnaround gains traction
Priyamvada C 3 min read 16 Dec 2025, 10:24 am IST
Wingreens Farms has appointed JM Financial to raise up to ₹200 crore as it sharpens unit economics, narrows losses and works towards a potential IPO over the next 2–3 years.
MUMBAI : Wingreens Farms, backed by investors including Peak XV Partners and Investcorp, has appointed JM Financial to raise up to ₹200 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.
