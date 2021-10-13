NEWDELHI : The latest dispatch of the Mint series ‘Winning With Antifragility’ examined the banking, financial service and insurance sector to ascertain how traditional banks have pivoted to customer-centricity instead of just focussing on assets and liabilities, as they risk losing market share to fintech firms like neobanks. The process, which began much before the covid outbreak, has only gathered pace since March 2020.

Ajit Pai, chairperson, Delhi Urban Art Commission, and distinguished expert, economics and finance, NITI Aayog, said large banks have done a commendable job by adopting technology, but they still find it difficult to deal with legacy issues, especially with a large network of branches. In this context, Pai is optimistic about the growth of neobanks, as they do not have to deal with legacy issues and, instead, can start building from the scratch. Though they do not enjoy the trust of customers as much as traditional lenders and people might not have the same level of comfort dealing with new institutions, but there is some price-elasticity attached to the growth of neobanks, which can be beneficial to the underserved sections of Indians.

The relationship between traditional banks and neobanks can be amazingly synergistic, said Pai, and can accelerate economic growth.

At present, there’s intermediation failure with deposits growing, thus, this is the perfect time and opportunity for neobanks to grow rapidly and diversify, he added. This synergy would help institutions willing to adapt to the changing environment to flourish as it will help diversify the lending base, grow with new leaders, and have a new channel to reach out to a customer at lower costs.

Neo-banking startup Epifi’s co-founder and chief executive Sujith Narayanan said fintechs will capture the market by extending credit to micro, small, and medium enterprises but will fall short of catering to corporates. The availability of data, especially for small merchants, based on payments, inward remittances, and transactions, offer a massive opportunity to the account aggregator ecosystem. However, Narayanan said neobanks may not have an incentive to team up with traditional banks, as they look to gain market share but remain agile. If one is not eligible for a loan from traditional commercial banks, they may approach non-banking financial companies, which offer dynamic credit lines, starting small and then slowly increasing the loan amount along with transaction velocity, he said. This is possible only in an automated system. Furthermore, agility is lacking and there is sufficient opportunity to tap the market, he added.

Lily Vadera, senior advisor, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and former executive director of Reserve Bank of India, said traditional lenders did not fail in provide banking services and began the digital process even before the covid-19 outbreak. Despite the acceleration in digital banking, traditional banks, however, may have faced challenges, especially with new and non-traditional players coming into the banking space, she said. By partnering with fintech entities they can provide services that are cashless and machine-led, she added.

Technology and business model changes that would have otherwise take years to go through were compressed into months, Vadera said. The government took steps to provide services to the underserved and remittances was done through the banking channel, which they did well, according to Vadera.

A real sector economy is dynamic and would not stay the same all the time, so it is imperative for the banking system to be flexible and competitive to cope with multiple objectives and demands. Optimal banking structures that evolve this way accommodate changing requirements of various constituents of the economy. One issue, when it comes to the meeting of minds in terms of traditional banks and fintechs, is the sharing of data. Banks are repositories of customer data, but whether or not these can be shared with third-party entities is a critical question. Open banking has gained some traction, but the regulatory framework for this is still evolving in many countries, Vadera said.

