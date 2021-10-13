Winning  With  Antifragility:  Neo-banking or  new  banking by ’25?

Neo-banking startup Epifi’s co-founder and chief executive Sujith Narayanan said fintechs will capture the market by extending credit to micro, small, and medium enterprises but will fall short of catering to corporates. The availability of data, especially for small merchants, based on payments, inward remittances, and transactions, offer a massive opportunity to the account aggregator ecosystem. However, Narayanan said neobanks may not have an incentive to team up with traditional banks, as they look to gain market share but remain agile. If one is not eligible for a loan from traditional commercial banks, they may approach non-banking financial companies, which offer dynamic credit lines, starting small and then slowly increasing the loan amount along with transaction velocity, he said. This is possible only in an automated system. Furthermore, agility is lacking and there is sufficient opportunity to tap the market, he added.