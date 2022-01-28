Wint Wealth, a debt investment aggregator platform, has said it has raised an undisclosed amount from a cohort of celebrity finfluencers including Ankur Warikoo, Tanmay Bhatt, Pranjal Kamra, CA Rachna Ranade.

This round was made available exclusively to retail investors, subject matter experts and finfluencers in a period of three months. As a result, 15 celebrity influencers have become equity shareholders of the platform. The funds will be utilised for marketing and expansion goals, according to a press release.

Besdies Warikoo, Bhatt, Kamra, and Ranade, the list has investors like Labour Law Advisor's Mandeep and Rishabh, Mukul Malik of Asset Yogi, Akshat Srivastava, Raj Shamani, Shashank Udupu, Sharique, Abhishek Kar, Invest aaj for Kal, Think School, Abhi & Niyu, Vaibhav Sisinty.

Wint Wealth, in addition to the raised funds, will benefit from their extensive network, in a bid to secure future funding. Owing to their significant cumulative reach of 40 million, the said finfluencers will play a key role in introducing and educating retail investors about the alternative investment segment. Wint Wealth is eyeing 10-fold growth in the next 12 months and aims to penetrate deeper into Tier III and IV markets, owing to the said association.

With an AUM of over ₹180 crore, the platform is set to achieve over ₹1500 crores of AUM by July 2022. In 2021, the platform was the first debt investment platform to have crossed over ₹100 crore of AUM, the release said.

Ajinkya Kulkarni, CEO & Co-Founder of Wint Wealth said, “Being the first platform to exclusively open up an exclusive round for finfluencers, this round was a successful litmus test of our standing in the debt investments segment. Since financial education is at a nascent stage in India, we are glad to have on boarded experts who will bust myths about the debt investments segment while playing a noteworthy role in Wint Wealth’s growth. The significant influence of these investors in the retail investor community will act as a catalyst for Wint’s growth in the coming time."

Ankur Warikoo, one of the investors from the cohort said, “If the last five years are to be sampled, one realises the importance of diversified asset classes and the new DNA of retail investors in India. I was impressed with the founding team, who have been seasoned entrepreneurs, to have brought debt investments to the mainstay in the retail investment landscape. I look forward to contributing to the growth of Wint Wealth and am eager about the journey ahead."

The company announced its first seed round funding in 2021 from marquee investors such as Zerodha's Rainmatter Fund, Kunal Shah (CRED), Pravin Jadhav (Paytm Money), Kushal Bagia (First Cheque), Vaibhav Domkundwar (Better Capital) and many more, as per the press release.

