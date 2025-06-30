Wipro’s consumer VC arm tweaks investment strategy as startup ecosystem matures
Summary
Capping investors’ shareholding to 20% will allow founders to have more skin in the game, thereby boosting efficiency and morale, according to Wipro Consumer Care Ventures’ Sumit Keshan.
Bengaluru: Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, is shifting its investment approach to focus on more mature consumer startups, as India’s startup ecosystem enters a more measured growth phase.
