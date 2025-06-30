Capping its shareholding will allow founders to have more skin in the game and run the firm in a more efficient manner, according to Keshan. “We have bought stakes of more than 25% in some portfolio companies in the past, but we think that the skin in the game for founders should be much higher because the behaviour of the founder having a 60-70% stake is different from one having 20%. A business head can be motivated with some incentive, but to motivate a founder is very tough because that has to come from within the individual."