Beauty brand WishCare in early talks to sell majority stake at ₹3,000 crore valuation

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read28 Apr 2026, 09:04 AM IST
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With a surge in India's beauty market and interest from giants like L'Oréal and Marico, this deal could redefine the landscape.(Pixabay)
Summary
Kolkata-based beauty brand WishCare has appointed O3 Capital to explore a majority stake sale at a 3,000–3,500 crore valuation, amid rising strategic interest in India’s premium D2C beauty space.

Kolkata-based WishCare, known for its range of serums, sunscreens, and hair growth products, is exploring a majority stake sale that will value the brand at about 3,000-3,500 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.

The company has appointed O3 Capital to help with the sale and several strategics and private equity funds will be tapped as part of the process, the people said on the condition of anonymity.

“The deal is likely to attract a strategic buyer and feelers are expected to be sent to the likes of Marico, ITC and L'Oréal,” one of the people cited above said.

India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) market, valued at $23 billion in FY25, is projected to touch $40 billion over the next four years, according to consultancy firm Redseer. Riding this surge in premium, science-led skincare demand, WishCare competes with fast-scaling brands such as Minimalist, Pilgrim, Dot & Key, The Derma Co, Arata, True Frog, Lotus Herbals and Auli Lifestyle across categories.

Emails sent to WishCare, O3 Capital, Marico, ITC and L'Oréal did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.

Also Read | Dabur to acquire minority stake in luxury skincare D2C RAS Beauty

Financial profile

“The company clocked about 350 crore in revenue and 100 crore in Ebitda in the last financial year (FY26),” according to the second person.

WishCare clocked about 200 crore in revenue in FY25 and has been profitable.

At the upper end of the indicated valuation range, the deal would value the company at roughly 8–10x FY26 revenue and about 30–35x Ebitda, indicating strong investor appetite for profitable new-age beauty brands.

Interestingly, L'Oréal is also evaluating the acquisition of personal care brand Innovist at a valuation of $350-400 million, Moneycontrol reported last month. Similarly, Hindustan Unilever acquired Minimalist, which operates in the same category, for around 3,000 crore.

The development comes as several Indian beauty and personal care startups have surged in popularity in recent years, driven by an uptick in online commerce, premiumization and social media influence, despite the larger challenges of scaling with sustained profitability.

Brand playbook

Founded in 2020 by Stuti Kothari, Ankit Kothari, and Ayush Kothari, WishCare is a science-forward premium beauty brand with effective formulations and biomimetic ingredients that makes products for the skin and hair.

The company’s products are sold through major Indian e-commerce sites like Nykaa, Purplle, and Amazon.

It has a wide range of products spanning skincare, haircare, and personal care with a focus on specialized serums, sunscreens, and hair growth solutions. Its offerings include hair growth serums, bond repair shampoos, lip balms with SPF 50, vitamin C serums, body lotions, and underarm roll-on serums.

Unilever Ventures, which led the 20 crore round in 2023, has also backed other new-age beauty brands such as Minimalist. It was not immediately clear whether it will sell its minority stake in the ongoing sale process.

Also Read | Why beauty brands in India are rushing into premium and prestige skincare

Over the years, WishCare has established an omnichannel presence with products available across more than 15 marketplaces and beauty-centric platforms online. Offline, it has a presence across over 2,000 touchpoints in modern trade and pharmacies.

The company has also expanded into international markets, including the US and UAE, as per online reports.

A combination of a rise in discretionary spending, female workforce participation and a diversified distribution system with the emergence of quick commerce has benefited several new-age brands in recent years.

Also Read | Estée Lauder completes Forest Essentials buy, cements its big bet on India

These brands have tweaked strategies and rapidly launched products to make a meaningful dent in the market. Over 150 such brands are expected to cross the 100 crore revenue mark by 2030, collectively driving ~25% of total BPC spend, Redseer said in the report.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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