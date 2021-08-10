Wiz Freight Raises $3.5 million seed round led by Axilor

“The global freight supply chain is undergoing a generational shift, driven by the surge in cross border demand, the container shortage crisis and Covid-19. The industry has not seen a bigger need than now to get organized, digitize and eliminate layering to enable faster & cost effective shipments. Wiz is best placed to use this as a launchpad to build out their business. We are glad to be leading their seed round and backing their vision of being the largest digital freight platform across emerging markets," said Nandan Venkatachalam of Axilor.