Women Entrepreneurship in India: How women-led startups bridge the gender funding gap?4 min read 06 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Indian businesswoman Tanul Mishra faced biased questioning about her ability to balance work and motherhood during her entrepreneurial journey. Despite government support schemes, only 0.3% of venture capital funding in India went to women-led startups in 2021.
When Indian businesswoman Tanul Mishra recalls the initial stage of her entrepreneurial journey, she remembers when the investors reminded the now Afthonia Labs co-founders about their kids' upbringing. “What about the kids?" the investor asked the mompreneurs when they pitched him for funding for their previous organization ‘Eatelish'.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×