MUMBAI: leap.club, a community led professional network for women, on Monday said it has raised $810,000 in a pre-series A round, led by Enzia Ventures, Kunal Shah, and its users.

Existing investors Whiteboard Capital, Titan Capital, and Artha India Ventures also participated in the round. Thirteen early members of the community also joined this round. leap.club’s cap table comprises 24 women angel investors, one of the highest for a young startup in India. It had raised $380,000 as part of its seed round in July 2020.

leap.club currently has over 3,000 members. Its member base includes young and experienced leaders across industries such as finance, social impact, law and FMCG. The platform has enabled thousands of new connections, members can form or join micro communities, book executive coaching sessions, the statement said.

The platform organises 3-4 moderated discussions and skill-sharpening workshops with industry leaders every month. It was set up by ex-Zomato executives Ragini Das and Anand Sinha.

“We have a bold mission and ambitious goals to build the best professional network globally with a strong focus on community and women. We want to hit 100,000 members in the next couple of years and launch globally. We already have members from 12 countries and will build complimentary product verticals like l&d and jobs as we scale,“ said the founders.

Namita Dalmia, Partner at Enzia Ventures, said, “There is definitely a need for spaces supporting women's networking in terms of style, needs and goals. Research says that not all networks are equal, and those with focus and quality fare better than those that are simply large. It is on these lines - focus and quality - that the founders of Leap.club are building a professional networking platform for women. In less than a year, they've shown a strong product-market fit and a sharp focus on delivering quality experience for its members. We are very excited to partner with them on their vision to empower women to network, learn, lead and thus fulfil their potential."

