Mumbai-based women’s activewear brand, BlissClub has raised $2.25 Mn as a part of its seed funding led by Elevation Capital.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors including — Neeraj Arora, former chief business officer of WhatsApp Inc.; Kunal Shah, founder of CRED); Rahul Mehta, managing partner, DST; Pam Lee, former executive of Lululemon; , Ashish Goel, founder, Urban Ladder; along with Good Capital and others.

According to the company, it will use the proceeds of the fresh funds towards strengthening and growing the team, while investing in product development and marketing efforts.

“Most activewear brands in the country are largely focussed towards men, leaving very limited options designed specifically for the Indian women. From low-quality material to poor sizing and inappropriate designs, Indian women have to make do with whatever we could find. At BlissClub, our aim is to craft comfortable activewear specially made for the Indian woman," said Minu Margeret, founder, BlissClub.

BlissClub claims to be EBITDA positive and has built a strong community of over 15,000 women across Instagram and WhatsApp.

“Activewear has found massive adoption across the globe over the last 2 decades. Today, it has captured more than 20% of the total apparel sales. In India, however, activewear has less than 3% market share. Further, the size of women’s activewear is 4-5X lower than men’s activewear today. Given the varied body types, weather conditions and individual sensibilities and preferences in India versus the west, BlissClub has identified a big product gap in the space," said Chirag Chadha, associate vice president, Elevation Capital.

BlissClub’s product includes ‘The Ultimate Leggings’ which is sized specifically for the Indian woman with a super high waist and pockets, allowing women to wear it for longer durations without feeling restricted.

