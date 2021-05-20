Women’s activewear brand BlissClub raises $2.25 million in seed funding

“Activewear has found massive adoption across the globe over the last 2 decades. Today, it has captured more than 20% of the total apparel sales. In India, however, activewear has less than 3% market share. Further, the size of women’s activewear is 4-5X lower than men’s activewear today. Given the varied body types, weather conditions and individual sensibilities and preferences in India versus the west, BlissClub has identified a big product gap in the space," said Chirag Chadha, associate vice president, Elevation Capital.