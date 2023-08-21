World Entrepreneurs Day 2023: How India can become the global leader of startup ecosystem?2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 01:27 PM IST
India is now the hub of the 'Start-up' ecosystem in the world, ranking third with over 90,000 'Start-Ups' and 107 unicorn companies worth $30 billion after the United States and China. The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also begun and promoted the Startup India Initiative to help aspiring entrepreneurs.