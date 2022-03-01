WYLD raises pre-seed funding from Better Capital, boAt's Aman Gupta, others

Cashing in on the creator economy, WYLD lets its users shop at its wide range of partner brands, online or offline, using the card, and if they choose to post about the product or brand on social media, the users earns substantial cash backs on their purchase. The cashbacks are based on the user’s presence on Instagram which is measured by their WYLD Score - the brand’s proprietary AI social scoring system, determined by the number of followers, reach, engagement, frequency of posts and other such parameters.