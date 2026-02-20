Xponentia-backed Zype eyes fresh capital of upto ₹200 crore, appoints banker

In August, the NBFC raised about $10.2 million from Unleash Capital Partners and Xponentia Capital. The fresh capital plan follows a sharp rise in operating revenue, which grew nearly five-fold to ₹101.3 crore in FY25. Its loss before tax widened to ₹12.85 crore from a loss of ₹7.3 crore in FY24, according to an Entrackr report. Zype has turned PAT positive in the first three quarters of FY26, according to one of the persons cited above.