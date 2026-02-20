Xponentia Capital-backed fintech lender Zype has mandated Unitus Capital to raise ₹150–200 crore in primary funding, as the company looks to accelerate expansion, two people familiar with the matter said.
Xponentia-backed Zype eyes fresh capital of upto ₹200 crore, appoints banker
SummaryThe fundraise comes amid a more cautious operating environment for NBFCs. The sector has posted rapid growth driven by demand for personal loans, MSME financing, vehicle loans and gold loans.
Xponentia Capital-backed fintech lender Zype has mandated Unitus Capital to raise ₹150–200 crore in primary funding, as the company looks to accelerate expansion, two people familiar with the matter said.
