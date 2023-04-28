Xpressbees raises $40 million from Khazanah Nasional Berhad2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:15 AM IST
- This investment in Khazanah Nasional Berhad will be made through a secondary purchase from an early investor in the company
Mumbai: Third-party logistics provider Xpressbees has raised $40 million from Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia. This investment will be made through a secondary purchase from an early investor in the company, Xpressbees said in a release.
