Xpressbees raises $40 million from Khazanah Nasional Berhad

This is the second time Elevation Capital has taken money off the table in Expressbees. Last year in August, Avendus Future Leaders Fund had purchased a stake in Xpressbees from Elevation Capital for ₹195 crore. Before that in February 2022, the company had raised $300 million in primary capital in a round led by private equity funds Blackstone Growth, TPG Growth and ChrysCapital, valuing it at $1.1 billion.