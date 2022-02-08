“Mudrex is bringing wealth tech to crypto. Investing in crypto in the true sense of the term does not exist today. Most retail users end up purchasing tokens hoping to multiply their money in a matter of days. This is not investing and can be very risky. This is exactly what prevents the common retail investor from participating in this new emerging financial ecosystem," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex. “Our vision is to become the world's largest crypto investing platform. We will do this by creating simple to understand products and making investing seamless. This funding allows us to continue working towards our mission of making crypto easy for everyone."