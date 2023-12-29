Year-Ender 2023: Notable executives take entrepreneurial plunge into startup abyss this year
2023 turned out to be a dry year for India's startup ecosystem as global venture funding hit a seven-year low this time. However, the current funding scenario did not discourage high-profile leaders from leaving their lucrative jobs and entering the startup world in the country. Senior executives plunged into entrepreneurship across various sectors including fintech, healthcare, and stealth startups.