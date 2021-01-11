Yellow Class aims to bring childhood back to children with their community based

Learning coding at an early age has created a buzz in the education industry. It is a much-debated topic which is more about “letting children learn coding to put pressure on their young minds" vs. “letting them learn coding to stay ahead of peers in the future". Numerous questions and polls have been created that are pushing the concept of learning coding at a young age.

Meanwhile, between the debated conversations, parents of young kids - Anshul Gupta and Arpit Mittal identified the pain points of parents trying to find growth avenues for their kids. Together they started Yellow Class – an innovative online community of mothers focused on extracurricular learning of their kids (3-12 years old). Understanding that there is a need for kids to be creators & explorers, not necessarily coders, the company offers a comprehensive range of free and exciting online learning programs on drawing, craft, painting, dancing, GK, storytelling, etc., and hosts many interesting contests, DIY, audio & video guides & more for young children.

The idea

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the widespread closure of schools across the globe. To help children continue with learning, the academic institutions shifted to online learning models. This has led to massive adoption of online classes among kids and this opened exciting new opportunities for other learning requirements among kids.

Mothers are increasingly looking for unique opportunities that could contribute to their kids’ growth outside the school ecosystem. Majority of them want a large variety of structured options which are inexpensive, unlike the offline solutions. Thus, YellowClass serves as a supportive ecosystem where mothers will be able to get the right guidance & solutions (free online classes, programs, contests, etc.) to achieve their objectives.

Business growth and plans

Started in 2020, Yellow Class has grown leaps and bounds in a short span. The growth of its community is due to strong referrals among mothers, who are a deeply connected group. The platform’s organic growth is the key to the success of the company’s business model, which is not dependent on using Facebook or Google marketing strategies or buying leads to sell the classes to.

Since its inception, Yellow Class has grown organically and has expanded to a community of more than 2 lac mothers seeking unique avenues to help their kids grow. In the next 5 yrs, the company targets to help 50 million mothers across the world get world-class extracurricular learning to their kids. It plans to expand its offerings by introducing more programs, launching premium subscription models, operating in different time zones, and integrating different languages. As part of expanding its technology footprints, the company recently launched its App on the Google Playstore with iOS app to be launched in coming weeks.

Considering the innovative business model that brings childhood back to children with hobby classes, the company has recently secured India Quotient led pre-series A funding of $1.3M to reach the goal of 1 million members by 2021.

