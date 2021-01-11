Yellow Class aims to bring childhood back to children with their community based

Since its inception, Yellow Class has grown organically and has expanded to a community of more than 2 lac mothers seeking unique avenues to help their kids grow. In the next 5 yrs, the company targets to help 50 million mothers across the world get world-class extracurricular learning to their kids. It plans to expand its offerings by introducing more programs, launching premium subscription models, operating in different time zones, and integrating different languages. As part of expanding its technology footprints, the company recently launched its App on the Google Playstore with iOS app to be launched in coming weeks.