Yolobus raises $3.3 mln in Series A; hygiene and safety focus amid covid-19

The intercity full-stack bus service was founded by Shailesh Gupta and Mukul Shah in August 2019 and since then has covered more than 15 lakh kms and has 100,000+ customers. The Series A financing builds on a good first year for Yolobus which saw a rapidly growing market momentum in the first six months, the company said in a statement. This was further accelerated by a recent expansion of its full-stack bus services in the North-eastern region in May 2020.