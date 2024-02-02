You just can't oust us, Byju's tells investors
Summary
- On 1 February, top investors holding a combined 30% stake in Byju’s parent Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd called for an EGM to change the leadership, reconstitute the board, and address financial management and governance issues.
MUMBAI : Investors of Byju’s do not enjoy the right to change the company’s chief executive or management under their shareholders’ agreement (SHA), the edtech’s founders claimed, a day after the investors pushed for a shareholders’ meet for this purpose. The founders’ pushback came on a day when Byju’s Alpha, the company’s US unit controlled by lenders, filed for bankruptcy protection.