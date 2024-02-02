You just can't oust us, Byju's tells investors

“Some of the decisions he (Raveendran) has taken without consulting the investors and they have proved to be very costly," the person said alluding to the $1.2 billion Term loan B and the senior debt raised from Davidson Kempner on very onerous terms. “When Aakash (acquisition) was signed, it was supposed to be owned fully by Think & Learn, but we are now looking at a possibility of owning only 26%," the person said, adding that the value destruction had been immense.