Young and rich: From Oyo's Agarwal to Zepto's Palicha-Vohra duo — meet India's 2025 top 10 unicorn founders under 35

ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India's 5th ‘Unicorn and Future Unicorn Report 2025’ has identified 73 unicorns (worth at least $1 billion) in India in 2025. Besides this, the report also found 150 “future” unicorns, who are close to the milestone mark in another three to five years.

The report ranks unlisted Indian startups founded in the 2000s, which are worth at least ₹1,710 crore this year, based on their latest funding round valuation. Over the past year, almost 11 new unicorns have entered the list, with consumer tech firm Glance, reaching the milestone $1.8 billion worth in just one year.

Investor participation has broadened significantly, rising from 182 in 2021 to 1,014 in 2025. Peak XV Partners leads the field with 42 bets. While employment has nearly doubled, with 1.67 lakh people now working in these companies.

Spotlight: India’s youngest startup founders Zepto co-founders, 22-year-olds Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra are the youngest unicorn founders in India in 2025. They are also among the youngest globally. Another unicorn founder still in their twenties is BharatPe's 26-year-old Shashvat Nakrani.

In the 30s club are Credgenics' Anand Agrawal and Rishabh Goel, Jar's Misbah Adhraf, KukuFM's Vikas Goyal, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal, and Seekho's Keertay Agarwal and Yash Banwani.

Youngest founders India 2025 startups