Young and rich: From Oyo's Agarwal to Zepto's Palicha-Vohra duo — meet India's 2025 top 10 unicorn founders under 35

ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India's 5th ‘Unicorn and Future Unicorn Report 2025’ has identified 73 unicorns (worth at least $1 billion) in India in 2025. Besides this, the report also found 150 “future” unicorns, who are close to the milestone mark in another three to five years.

The report ranks unlisted Indian startups founded in the 2000s, which are worth at least ₹1,710 crore this year, based on their latest funding round valuation. Over the past year, almost 11 new unicorns have entered the list, with consumer tech firm Glance, reaching the milestone $1.8 billion worth in just one year.

Investor participation has broadened significantly, rising from 182 in 2021 to 1,014 in 2025. Peak XV Partners leads the field with 42 bets. While employment has nearly doubled, with 1.67 lakh people now working in these companies.

Spotlight: India’s youngest startup founders Zepto co-founders, 22-year-olds Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra are the youngest unicorn founders in India in 2025. They are also among the youngest globally. Another unicorn founder still in their twenties is BharatPe's 26-year-old Shashvat Nakrani.

In the 30s club are Credgenics' Anand Agrawal and Rishabh Goel, Jar's Misbah Adhraf, KukuFM's Vikas Goyal, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal, and Seekho's Keertay Agarwal and Yash Banwani.

Youngest founders India 2025 startups

5 Key Highlights: India's unicorns and future unicorns 2025 Top most valuable startups and sectors: The top three most valuable unicorns in India for 2025 are — Zerodha (worth $8.2 billion), Razorpay ($7.5 billion), and Lenskart ($7.5 billion). In terms of sectors, fintech dominates the startup space with 19 companies valued at a cumulative $50.1 billion, followed by e-commerce (12 companies worth $33.1 billion) and SaaS (11 companies worth $26.9 billion).

Among the founders, Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha the 22-year-old co-founder of Zepto are India's youngest unicorn founders. While for the women, leaders such as Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness and Oxyzo), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), and Garima Sawhney (Pristyn Care) lead the pack.

Notably, real money gaming startups such as Dream11, MPL, Gameskraft, Games24x7, Zupee, and WinZO have exited the list, following the impact of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

Bengaluru continues to anchor India's start-up geography with 26 Unicorns cumulatively valued at $70 billion; while Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, host 12 Unicorns and 11 Unicorns, respectively.

Bengaluru continues to anchor India’s start-up geography with 26 Unicorns cumulatively valued at $70 billion; while Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, host 12 Unicorns and 11 Unicorns, respectively. IITs and IIMs retain top output: IITs and IIMs remain the strongest breeding grounds for India’s start-up founders. IIT Delhi leads with 42 undergraduate founders, while IIM Ahmedabad tops the postgraduate list with 27.