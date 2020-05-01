YourNest Venture Capital launches fast-track funding program for startups

NEW DELHI: YourNest Venture Capital, a Gurgaon-based early stage venture capital firm, has launched a fast-track funding programme for early-stage startups in a post-covid world.

The programme, SOAR, will invest between $250,000 and $1 mn in funding each startup that is selected, the company said in a statement.

It will focus on tech-enabled startups, especially in the deep tech domain such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, distributed ledger technologies, cloud offerings, developer tools, enterprise SaaS, robotics and augmented reality/virtual reality/ mixed reality.

The SOAR application process is open for two weeks from May 1. Post the screening, term sheets will be issued by June 15.

“We will continue to fund the most promising startups in DeepTech SaaS domains, particularly if they are building IPs and have a global outlook ..., “ said Sunil K Goyal, managing director of YourNest Venture Capital.

SOAR is part of YourNest’s second fund and apart from the funds, the first cohort of SOAR Startups will also have access to advisors and mentors in diverse disciplines and functional experts. Startups will receive support in key entrepreneurial matters related to strategy, compliance, legal, and talent sourcing.

SOAR is supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Freshworks, Intel India Maker Lab and JioNext. While AWS and Freshworks will offer credits to the startups to utilises their services, Cisco, Intel and JioNext will work with the YourNest team to help assess and shortlist applicants.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated