YouTube stars and broking apps lure pandemic-hit day traders in India

Lendwe started his career of demystifying shares in 2014 with a single video on YouTube on the basics of the stock market. He now employs 43 people to help with content and sales and has seen his YouTube followers triple to 1.38 million since 2019. A recent tutorial on how investors could buy into the hot $114 million IPO in December by the Indian unit of Burger King garnered as many as 275,000 views.