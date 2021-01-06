Z3Partners hits first close of maiden fund

Z3Partners hits first close of maiden fund1 min read . 06 Jan 2021
Z3 raised capital from family offices and HNIs for first close. For final close, it will tap institutional investors, too
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Z3 raised capital from family offices and HNIs for first close. For final close, it will tap institutional investors, too
MUMBAI : Z3Partners, a venture capital fund focused on India’s digital and technology companies, has raised ₹100 crore, marking the first close of its maiden fund which aims to raise a total of $100 million (around ₹730 crore).
Z3Partners, a venture capital fund focused on India’s digital and technology companies, has raised ₹100 crore, marking the first close of its maiden fund which aims to raise a total of $100 million (around ₹730 crore).
Z3Partners was founded by Gautam Patel, a co-founder of Zodius Technology Fund and Zodius Technology Opportunities Fund, which has invested in startups such as BigBasket, Pepperfry, OfBusiness and MedGenome. Its co-founders include Anand Batra, a former senior executive at Pepperfry, Yusuf Allana, former finance director at Colgate Palmolive and Avinash Kapur, who was previously with Deloitte.
Z3Partners was founded by Gautam Patel, a co-founder of Zodius Technology Fund and Zodius Technology Opportunities Fund, which has invested in startups such as BigBasket, Pepperfry, OfBusiness and MedGenome. Its co-founders include Anand Batra, a former senior executive at Pepperfry, Yusuf Allana, former finance director at Colgate Palmolive and Avinash Kapur, who was previously with Deloitte.
“The final close target is $100 million and we are in a good position to get there latest by the third quarter of this calendar year," Patel said in an interview.
For the first close, Z3 has raised capital from family offices and high net worth investors. For the final close, it will also tap a few institutional investors as well as more family offices.
“We have a strong digital and tech portfolio that is performing well at Zodius Technology Opportunities Fund. As a result, our long-standing investors have been hugely supportive; in spite of covid-19, we’re doing our first close at Z3Partners with mainly HNIs and Ultra HNIs in India as well as Europe and the US," said Patel.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.